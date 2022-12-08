Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

CASA representatives discuss 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile Walk

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - CASA is prepping for its annual 5k and 1 mile walk on Saturday, December 10.

7News spoke with Leigh Smallwood, CASA’s Advocate Supervisor, and Jerry Nottingham, the event coordinator, about the annual event, how it helps CASA, and how it affects the community.

The 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile walk will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at Elmer Thomas Park. In addition to the run and walk, there are going to be multiple door prizes, and four large Christmas Trees that will be given away via a drawing.

To register for the event, you can do so in person on the day of the event. The cost to participate in the 5k and 1 Mile Walk is $30.

For more information about the event and CASA in general, you can visit their website here.

