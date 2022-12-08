Cyril High School Esports team is gearing up for the OSSAA State final Championship

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The esports team is only in its second year, and they’ve made it to the state finals twice.

The Cyril Mario Kart team, and Cody Young, a senior will compete in Madden.

Young said he’s been playing Madden for 4 years. He said he’s happy that something he started playing as a hobby can possibly get him into college.

“I didn’t think that a school like OU would come and let me a tour. Even the whole campus, not just the Esports facility. And I was really shocked but I guess it proves that I have been doing good in Esports and I should have other schools looking at me If I win this championship,” Young said.

Cyril Mario Kart’s team is ranked number 1 in the state. They are undefeated, they have not lost a match all year.

They even have a young lady on the team named Skylar who their coach says is the fastest in Mario Kart.

Mario Kart Match: 12 pm

Madden Match: 3:30 pm

If you would like to watch the live stream of the competition click here

