Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cyril High School Esports team is gearing up for the OSSAA State final Championship

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The esports team is only in its second year, and they’ve made it to the state finals twice.

The Cyril Mario Kart team, and Cody Young, a senior will compete in Madden.

Young said he’s been playing Madden for 4 years. He said he’s happy that something he started playing as a hobby can possibly get him into college.

“I didn’t think that a school like OU would come and let me a tour. Even the whole campus, not just the Esports facility. And I was really shocked but I guess it proves that I have been doing good in Esports and I should have other schools looking at me If I win this championship,” Young said.

Cyril Mario Kart’s team is ranked number 1 in the state. They are undefeated, they have not lost a match all year.

They even have a young lady on the team named Skylar who their coach says is the fastest in Mario Kart.

Mario Kart Match: 12 pm

Madden Match: 3:30 pm

If you would like to watch the live stream of the competition click here

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
A 13-year-old girl from Apache died during a pursuit with law enforcement early Sunday morning...
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

Latest News

The esports team is only in its second year, and they’ve made it to the state finals twice.
Cyril High School Esports head to OSSAA State Finals Championship
Dee Ann Whitman Court
Cyril Elementary School dedicates new gym floor to Dee Ann Whitman
Dee Ann Whitman Court
Cyril Elementary School dedicated new gym floor to Dee Ann Whitman
Wednesday night’s concert will feature a mix of various holiday favorites in different styles,...
77th Army Band concert tonight at McMahon Auditorium