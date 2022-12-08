Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

DOJ: Largest cockfighting operation in U.S. ended after 7 family members sentenced

The Department of Justice said the largest cockfighting operation in the country was ended...
The Department of Justice said the largest cockfighting operation in the country was ended after seven members of a family found guilty of running the operation were sentenced.(Lennart Tange / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERBANA, Ala. (Gray News) – Seven members of a family in Alabama were sentenced Tuesday for their involvement in operating a large-scale cockfighting operation.

According to the Department of Justice, seven people in the Easterling family pleaded guilty to illegal conduct involving animal fighting on an “exceptional scale” on Aug. 5. The sentences imposed on them were determined to reflect the “unusual cruelty of a business model that relies on the death or injury of thousands of birds for entertainment and profit.”

The DOJ said illegal cockfighting events were held at the cockfighting pit, an arena with stadium-style seating for about 150 people. Multiple cockfighting pits and several outbuildings, which included a stand for selling merchandise, were included.

The illegal activities involved cockfights in which two or more roosters fought each other. The birds were equipped with sharp blades attached to their legs, the release said.

The purpose of the fights was for sport, wagering and entertainment, officials said. Participants paid expensive fees to enter birds in the derbies and were told what weapons to strap to their legs, which included short knives, long knives or spurs.

The DOJ said 77-year-old William Colon Easterling dismantled and destroyed the entire cockfighting operation as part of his plea agreement.

Members of the Easterling family also ran Swift Creek Gamefarm and L&L Gamefarm, two large fighting-bird breeding businesses. At these locations, officials said thousands of birds were bred and sold to be used in the cockfights.

The DOJ said the Easterling family members helped run one of the largest cockfighting enterprises in the country for years. William Colon Easterling even recruited his granddaughter, Amber Easterling, to sell weapons used by the birds in the cockfights at the merchandise stand.

Officials said Brent Easterling ran L&L Gamefarm with his wife, Kassi Brook Easterling, and was one of the most widely known fighting bird breeders in the country. They sold fighting birds for $1,500 a bird.

Brent Easterling also helped his father, William Easterling, operate the fighting-bird business known as Swift Creek Gamefarm, where they employed their in=law, Thomas Glyn Williams, along with others to main the birds.

Those sentenced include:

  • George William Easterling, 56, was sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.
  • Brent Colon Easterling, 38, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.
  • William Easterling, 30, was sentenced to 20 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.
  • William Colon Easterling, 77, was sentenced to two years of home detention rather than incarceration, due to his declining health, and an $8,000 fine.
  • Kassi Brook Easterling, 39, was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention.
  • Amber Nicole Easterling, 25, was sentenced to one year of probation.
  • Thomas Glyn Williams, 34, was sentenced to one year of probation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

Latest News

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Release of Brittney Griner unlikely to impact U.S. - Russia relations, experts say
Nevada authorities say they helped an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning...
Authorities pull escaped inmate, fugitive girlfriend from burning home in standoff
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian...
US sending $275 million in military aid to Ukraine
CASA's 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile walk is happening on Saturday, December 10
CASA representatives discuss 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile Walk