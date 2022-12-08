Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast | 12/8PM

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7 weather apps.
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7 weather apps.(KSWO)
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight a cold front currently situated in the Texas Panhandle will progress through Texoma, though its effects won’t be drastic as the temperature will only drop by several degrees for tomorrow. Mostly clear skies for the first half of the night, with some clouds re-emerging before daybreak. Winds will shift out of the south to north at 5-10 mph with lows in the low 40s. Isolated fog not out of the question.

For Friday, we will see another day featuring mostly cloudy skies with light winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph following the previous night’s cold front. Temperatures won’t be too different from today with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, though morning lows in the low 40s to start tomorrow will be cooler compared to this morning. Some light isolated rain showers will build up from the south during the afternoon due to disturbance moving through the Southern Plains, thankfully not nearly as intense or as widespread as yesterday’s rain. Impacts from any rain we see tomorrow in Southwest Oklahoma won’t occur until the late afternoon and evening, and even then it will be widely isolated with minimal accumulation. If you are headed out to donate to Share Your Christmas at both Walmart locations in Lawton tomorrow, expect dry conditions through most of the day.

The greatest amount of rainfall we could see with this system will be during the overnight hours through early Saturday morning. This will all move out before the middle of the day as another cold front will sweep through Texoma. Cloud coverage will diminish throughout the day as temperatures top out in the low 60s. Tons of sunshine for Sunday, though afternoon temperatures still won’t be that different from the previous few days, only getting up to the upper 50s and low 60s.

We will see a warm-up into the upper 60s on Monday ahead of, you guessed it, a third cold front. And yet again, the majority of the rain that comes with it will occur during the evening hours on Monday, lasting overnight into Tuesday morning. Because of a large upper-level trough orientation in the Rockies and Central/Southern Plains, this could bring the possibility of some strong-to-severe weather (large hail/damaging winds/localized flooding/lightning) to areas along and southeast of I-44. The exact details like intensity, threats and locations are fuzzy as model guidance is still in disagreement, but it’s a trend we’re keeping a close eye on. Temperatures on Tuesday will fall to the low 60s, with a cold pattern settling in for the days beyond the 7-day forecast as highs on Wednesday will plummet to the mid/upper 40s.

