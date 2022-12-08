Fort Sill’s ‘Candlelight Stroll’ takes place Sunday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum is holding their 27th annual Candlelight Stroll around the Old Post Quadrangle.

It is happening Sunday evening between 5:30 and 7:45.

The event takes attendees on a trip back to the 1870′s, to find out what life was like on Fort Sill during Christmas 150 years ago.

The stroll will visit several historic locations, like an old soldier barracks, the Sherman House, and the commanding general’s residence.

Tickets are free and still available.

“We would love anybody that’s never been here, or new to the area, we’d love for them to come out,” Museum Director Scott Neel said. “Tickets are free. They just need to be able to get on post and come and grab them. We have our person at the Visitor Center front desk, he’s ready to hand them out anytime anybody wants to come in the door and wants the tickets.”

Volunteers will lead several groups on guided tours every 15 minutes starting at 5:30 on Sunday.

Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis.

