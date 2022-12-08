Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt bans TikTok from government devices

The ban includes state-issued cellphones, computers or any other device capable or internet...
The ban includes state-issued cellphones, computers or any other device capable or internet connectivity.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has banned the social media app TikTok from state devices.

Stitt signed the Executive Order which will ban the app famous for lip syncing and trendy dances for state agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or government-issued devices.

The ban includes state-issued cellphones, computers or any other device capable or internet connectivity.

“Maintaining the cybersecurity of state government is necessary to continue to serve and protect Oklahoma citizens and we will not participate in helping the Chinese Communist Party gain access to government information,” said Governor Stitt.

The Governor’s office says this executive order is in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, and dissemination of users information within the Chinese Communist Party.

