Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state

"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study...
"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study from Wishlisted.(Warner Bros.)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Apparently, nearly the entire U.S. is obsessed with “Christmas Vacation.”

It is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study from Wishlisted.

For the results, Wishlisted ran the top 25 films from IMDb’s Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends.

In fact, “Christmas Vacation” is so popular that only four places in the country didn’t have it in their top five favorite Christmas movies – Georgia, North Dakota, South Dakota and Puerto Rico.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is the country’s second-favorite holiday movie, with Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho and Wyoming claiming it as their top favorite. It landed in the top five for 38 other states.

Although it only won the top spot in Arkansas, “Die Hard” is in the top five for 38 states, making it America’s third-favorite holiday flick.

Landing in the top five for 23 and 15 states respectively, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Home Alone,” are the fourth and fifth-favorite Christmas movies in the country. However, neither claimed the top spot in any state.

Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state:

Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state.
Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state.(Wishlisted via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

Latest News

Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia Innovation...
Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency
Just tell Alexa to thank your driver and voila! They get $5 in their pocket. It’s as simple as...
Here’s how to tip your Amazon delivery driver $5 at no cost to you
FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine...
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
FILE - The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. Hundreds of New York...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike