‘Living Christmas Tree’ at First Baptist Church in Lawton this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist Church of Lawton will be doing their part to share the Christmas spirit with their 41st Annual Living Christmas Tree this weekend.

The show features a 100-person choir. A full orchestra will be synced with a 39-foot light up Christmas tree. Performers will be in costume, acting out scenes from Mary’s life up until Jesus’ birth. Organizers are thrilled to hold the performance each year for the community.

“The beauty of this experience for someone who may not know this story is that the father, God our father, used ordinary people to do extraordinary things,” said Kay Means, who will be playing Mary in the performance. “You’ll see that throughout the message of the living Christmas tree.”

The 41st Annual Living Christmas Tree will be held at the church at 501 SW B Avenue. Four performances will be held on the following: Friday, December 9th at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 10th at 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.