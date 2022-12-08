Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Living Christmas Tree’ at First Baptist Church in Lawton this weekend

First Baptist Church of Lawton will be doing their part to share the Christmas spirit with...
First Baptist Church of Lawton will be doing their part to share the Christmas spirit with their 41st Annual Living Christmas Tree this weekend.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist Church of Lawton will be doing their part to share the Christmas spirit with their 41st Annual Living Christmas Tree this weekend.

The show features a 100-person choir. A full orchestra will be synced with a 39-foot light up Christmas tree. Performers will be in costume, acting out scenes from Mary’s life up until Jesus’ birth. Organizers are thrilled to hold the performance each year for the community.

“The beauty of this experience for someone who may not know this story is that the father, God our father, used ordinary people to do extraordinary things,” said Kay Means, who will be playing Mary in the performance. “You’ll see that throughout the message of the living Christmas tree.”

The 41st Annual Living Christmas Tree will be held at the church at 501 SW B Avenue. Four performances will be held on the following: Friday, December 9th at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 10th at 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
A 13-year-old girl from Apache died during a pursuit with law enforcement early Sunday morning...
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

Latest News

The esports team is only in its second year, and they’ve made it to the state finals twice.
Cyril High School Esports team is gearing up for the OSSAA State final Championship
The esports team is only in its second year, and they’ve made it to the state finals twice.
Cyril High School Esports head to OSSAA State Finals Championship
Dee Ann Whitman Court
Cyril Elementary School dedicates new gym floor to Dee Ann Whitman
Dee Ann Whitman Court
Cyril Elementary School dedicated new gym floor to Dee Ann Whitman