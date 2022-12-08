‘Messiah’ performance happening Saturday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the McMahon Memorial Auditorium stage will once again be filled with a chorus representing more than 30 different church congregations and orchestra’s for the 81st performance of ‘Messiah.’

The one-hour performance will happen at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday and will feature the Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel, and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus.

It is free and open to the public.

If you can’t make it to the event, we will also be live streaming the event on our 7News app, KSWO.com, ROKU and Amazon Fire.

