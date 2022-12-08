Museum of the Great Plains lets kids experience ‘Christmas on the Prairie’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Christmas only a few weeks away shopping for those Christmas presents is probably on your mind.

But there was a period in Lawton-Fort Sill’s history where it wasn’t that easy to celebrate.

That’s why it’s back to the basics at the Museum of the Great Plains with their annual event: “Christmas on the Prairie.”

During the event, students with several local schools will come by and tour the museum, while also visiting their authentic early 1900′s schoolhouse, and make Christmas ornaments by hand.

“We’ve changed it up alittle bit. We basically make handmade ornaments, back 120 years ago when Lawton and this area was settled Christmas was truly handmade,” Living history interpreter Ian Swart said. “You had to go out and find your own Christmas tree, you had to make your own ornaments, so we wanted to give kids a little taste of that what it might’ve been like in the early days.”

Swart explains back-then, families made ornaments using things like cranberries, popcorn, string, and yarn. Those are the same kind of ornaments kids can expect to craft together themselves.

