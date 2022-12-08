Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Museum of the Great Plains lets kids experience ‘Christmas on the Prairie’

It's back to the basics at the Museum of the Great Plains with their annual event: "Christmas...
It's back to the basics at the Museum of the Great Plains with their annual event: "Christmas on the Prairie."(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Christmas only a few weeks away shopping for those Christmas presents is probably on your mind.

But there was a period in Lawton-Fort Sill’s history where it wasn’t that easy to celebrate.

That’s why it’s back to the basics at the Museum of the Great Plains with their annual event: “Christmas on the Prairie.”

During the event, students with several local schools will come by and tour the museum, while also visiting their authentic early 1900′s schoolhouse, and make Christmas ornaments by hand.

“We’ve changed it up alittle bit. We basically make handmade ornaments, back 120 years ago when Lawton and this area was settled Christmas was truly handmade,” Living history interpreter Ian Swart said. “You had to go out and find your own Christmas tree, you had to make your own ornaments, so we wanted to give kids a little taste of that what it might’ve been like in the early days.”

Swart explains back-then, families made ornaments using things like cranberries, popcorn, string, and yarn. Those are the same kind of ornaments kids can expect to craft together themselves.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

Latest News

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
CASA's 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile walk is happening on Saturday, December 10
CASA representatives discuss 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile Walk
PSO is providing free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans who need assistance.
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
First Alert Forecast | 12/8PM