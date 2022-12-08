Expert Connections
Norman police investigating shooting, assault

By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Norman Police Department says they are investigating a shooting and assault which happened on Wednesday.

At 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Norman police responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of W. Brooks Street.

Officers found two victims when they arrived at the scene, a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound, and a 19-year-old female who was assaulted.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

No arrests have been made and police have no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about the incident, is urged to call Norman CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-7867.

