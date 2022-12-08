PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma.

Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.

PSO customers that utilize local food pantries can show up and receive two free 4-packs of LED light bulbs by mentioning the program.

Participating food pantries in Lawton are the Salvation Army and the Lawton Food Bank.

For a full list of participating pantries and more information, you can visit the website here.

