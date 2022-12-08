Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma.

Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.

PSO customers that utilize local food pantries can show up and receive two free 4-packs of LED light bulbs by mentioning the program.

Participating food pantries in Lawton are the Salvation Army and the Lawton Food Bank.

For a full list of participating pantries and more information, you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

Latest News

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
CASA's 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile walk is happening on Saturday, December 10
CASA representatives discuss 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile Walk
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
First Alert Forecast | 12/8PM
It's back to the basics at the Museum of the Great Plains with their annual event: "Christmas...
Museum of the Great Plains lets kids experience ‘Christmas on the Prairie’