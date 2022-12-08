Schools across state dealing with false threats

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several schools across the state, possibly including MacArthur High School, are dealing with false threats on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, parents at MacArthur High School received text alerts saying they were going into lockout procedures due to police activity in the area. Pictures 7News received showed several officers around the school and when we arrived, there appeared to be more LPS police officers than normal in the area.

We reached out to LPS officials who have not yet gotten back to us with any more information.

KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City is reporting Enid and Stillwater police departments have confirmed they responded to bogus called in threats against different schools in their cities.

They also say the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed similar incidents in Tulsa.

