Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Schools across state dealing with false threats

Several schools across the state, possibly including MacArthur High School, are dealing with...
Several schools across the state, possibly including MacArthur High School, are dealing with false threats on Thursday. (FILE)(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several schools across the state, possibly including MacArthur High School, are dealing with false threats on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, parents at MacArthur High School received text alerts saying they were going into lockout procedures due to police activity in the area. Pictures 7News received showed several officers around the school and when we arrived, there appeared to be more LPS police officers than normal in the area.

We reached out to LPS officials who have not yet gotten back to us with any more information.

KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City is reporting Enid and Stillwater police departments have confirmed they responded to bogus called in threats against different schools in their cities.

They also say the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed similar incidents in Tulsa.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

Latest News

Benefits symposium happening in Lawton
VA benefits symposium coming to Lawton
At 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, Norman police responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of W....
Norman police investigating shooting, assault
Benefits symposium happening in Lawton
VA benefits symposium coming to Lawton
First Alert Forecast 12/8 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/8 AM)