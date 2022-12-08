Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.

Her parents, Angi and Micah Lipscomb, are pleading with the suspect to come forward.

21-year-old Krissy Lipscomb’s face is black and blue with bruises.

She said around 1:30 p.m. Friday, she pulled out of the Olive Garden parking lot on Cache Rd. in Lawton. A Hispanic man with brown hair in a gray Honda civic sped around her, coming to a stop in front of her.

Krissy said he hopped out of his car and started yelling at her.

“Telling her that she could have caused an accident,” Angi said, “and he had a pregnant wife in the car. He then proceeded to hit her in the back of the head with his fists, which made her hit her face on the steering wheel.”

That knocked Krissy unconscious. Her passenger called 911, and Krissy went to the hospital for treatment.

Krissy’s parents got there as fast as they could from Temple.

“I know she needed some help,” Micah said, “but I was 30 miles away, so I just made the best of what we could and told her we were on the way. I left work as soon as I could, contacted the wife and we took off and headed that way to see what really was going on.”

Angi said Krissy is afraid to go anywhere alone now.

“My heart breaks for my daughter,” Angi said. “My daughter’s in pain. My daughter is hurting. Now she’s scared to go out and do things. We’ve just got to stop this. I don’t want any other mother to have to go through this.”

Micah said he’s not only concerned for his daughter’s safety but also the man’s pregnant passenger.

That’s why her parents said they hope he’ll confess and get help.

“As angry and as upset as he was,” Micah said, “I’m surprised he stopped at one punch. I hate to be that way, but the guy needs to be taken off the streets. I feel for maybe his fiancé his wife. If he would do that to my daughter, who knows what he’s doing to her?”

If you think you know who the man is or have any tips about the crime, you should call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
A 13-year-old girl from Apache died during a pursuit with law enforcement early Sunday morning...
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

Latest News

First Baptist Church of Lawton will be doing their part to share the Christmas spirit with...
‘Living Christmas Tree’ at First Baptist Church in Lawton this weekend
The esports team is only in its second year, and they’ve made it to the state finals twice.
Cyril High School Esports team is gearing up for the OSSAA State final Championship
The esports team is only in its second year, and they’ve made it to the state finals twice.
Cyril High School Esports head to OSSAA State Finals Championship
Dee Ann Whitman Court
Cyril Elementary School dedicates new gym floor to Dee Ann Whitman