Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.

Her parents, Angi and Micah Lipscomb, are pleading with the suspect to come forward.

21-year-old Krissy Lipscomb’s face is black and blue with bruises.

She said around 1:30 p.m. Friday, she pulled out of the Olive Garden parking lot on Cache Rd. in Lawton. A Hispanic man with brown hair in a gray Honda civic sped around her, coming to a stop in front of her.

Krissy said he hopped out of his car and started yelling at her.

“Telling her that she could have caused an accident,” Angi said, “and he had a pregnant wife in the car. He then proceeded to hit her in the back of the head with his fists, which made her hit her face on the steering wheel.”

That knocked Krissy unconscious. Her passenger called 911, and Krissy went to the hospital for treatment.

Krissy’s parents got there as fast as they could from Temple.

“I know she needed some help,” Micah said, “but I was 30 miles away, so I just made the best of what we could and told her we were on the way. I left work as soon as I could, contacted the wife and we took off and headed that way to see what really was going on.”

Angi said Krissy is afraid to go anywhere alone now.

“My heart breaks for my daughter,” Angi said. “My daughter’s in pain. My daughter is hurting. Now she’s scared to go out and do things. We’ve just got to stop this. I don’t want any other mother to have to go through this.”

Micah said he’s not only concerned for his daughter’s safety but also the man’s pregnant passenger.

That’s why her parents said they hope he’ll confess and get help.

“As angry and as upset as he was,” Micah said, “I’m surprised he stopped at one punch. I hate to be that way, but the guy needs to be taken off the streets. I feel for maybe his fiancé his wife. If he would do that to my daughter, who knows what he’s doing to her?”

If you think you know who the man is or have any tips about the crime, you should call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

