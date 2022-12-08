Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Thieves steal $1,300 reindeer from photos with Santa mall display, police say

Surveillance video caught the pair loading the stuffed animal into the trunk of their car and...
Surveillance video caught the pair loading the stuffed animal into the trunk of their car and driving off.(Flagstaff Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (Gray News) – Police in Arizona are looking for two people who stole an expensive, life-sized stuffed reindeer from a Christmas display at a mall.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, the pair entered the Flagstaff Mall on Nov. 27 and headed for the Christmas display, where kids could get their photo taken with Santa Claus.

Police said the pair stole the reindeer, which is valued at $1,364. Surveillance video caught them loading the stuffed animal into the trunk of their car and driving off.

The police department said the suspects are wanted for questioning related to the theft that “reduced levels of Christmas cheer around Flagstaff.”

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414.

