Pet of The Week

VA benefits symposium coming to Lawton

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in 33 years, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will hold their Veterans benefits symposium in Lawton instead of Oklahoma City.

The symposium is set up to get Veterans Resource Officers, or veterans themselves, up to date with the latest information on Veteran Benefits.

Doug Ferguson and Randy Law with the Oklahoma State Department of Veterans Affairs joined 7News to discuss the symposium and what is being offered.

VA benefits symposium coming to Lawton
