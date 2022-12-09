$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550.

Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

Lawton Police say detectives with the department’s Special Operations Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at SW Sheridan Road and SW I Avenue. Police say Castrejon’-Ramirez was asleep behind the wheel. Police say approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine were found, after searching the vehicle

Upon further investigation, police say detectives executed two search warrants for two different locations in Lawton. Approximately 30.88 pounds of methamphetamine were found in the back of a pickup truck at one residence. Approximately 30.94 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered at a second residence. Police say several gallons of liquid methamphetamine were also seized.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.