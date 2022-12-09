Advanced Eye Site hosts food drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays just around the corner, the team at Advanced Eye Site wants to do their part to ensure students have those extra resources.

Advanced Eye Site has been collecting food donations to give to the food pantries of Lawton’s middle schools since November 7.

Advanced Eye Site Optometrist Kristina Flaig said, ”Food is a basic human right, and without it, you know, we do struggle, so we just want to help individuals, especially our kiddos to have the nutrition they need to grow up, have healthy lives.”

The drive ends on December 10, and the food will be delivered on Monday, December 12.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.