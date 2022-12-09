City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours

Expert Connections
City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday...
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season.

According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The Lawton Landfill will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, but will remain open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Luckily, officials said residential cart collection will not be impacted during Christmas or New Year’s this year.

As always, essential services provided by the Lawton Police Department and Lawton Fire Department will remain available.

In case of a non-emergency, residents are asked to call (580) 581-3272.

Dozens of young archers gathered at MacArthur High School on Thursday for a varsity bow...
MacArthur High hosts Archery competition
