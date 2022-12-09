First Alert Forecast (12/9 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! It seems like the fog never left yesterday morning, lasting through parts of the day and even reinforcing last night. Some dry air has settled in behind a cold front that is has it’s way down south, but there is just enough moisture at the surface to allow for some light-to-patchy fog to stick around this morning. This should dissipate shortly after the sun rises. Clouds will build in today, becoming mostly cloudy before the end of the morning hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon with winds out of the north-to-east at 5-15 mph. Light isolated showers will pop-up from the south and west throughout the second half of the day, though most of the daytime hours will remain dry as the rain won’t have an impact on locations in Southwest Oklahoma until the sun goes down. This is good news for those headed out to the annual Share Your Christmas event.

Rain coverage will increase overnight ahead of another descending cold front, starting up from the northwest and moving down into North Texas throughout the day tomorrow. The greatest accumulation of rainfall will occur in southeastern counties, mainly during Saturday afternoon. Cloud coverage will gradually diminish but overall will remain mostly/partly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The sun will re-emerge and dominate the skies on Sunday, though like Saturday will only top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We will see a warm-up into the mid/upper 60s on Monday ahead of a third cold front. The majority of the rain that comes with it will occur during the evening hours on Monday, peaking in coverage and intensity overnight into Tuesday morning as the front sweeps through. Because of a large upper-level trough orientation in the Rockies and Central/Southern Plains, this could bring the possibility of some strong-to-severe weather (large hail/damaging winds/localized flooding/lightning) to areas along and southeast of I-44. The exact details like intensity, threats and locations are uncertain as model guidance is still in disagreement, but it’s a trend we’re keeping a close eye on. Temperatures on Tuesday will fall to the low 60s, with a cold pattern settling middle-to-late next week as highs on Wednesday and Thursday will plummet to the mid/upper 40s.

