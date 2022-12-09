First Alert Forecast | 12/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase from southwest and expanding northeast tonight. Most rain will be steady resulting in about half an inch. We’re looking at the potential for fog (again) but this time over a very limited area. The coverage won’t be nearly as widespread.

By daybreak tomorrow we’re looking at temperatures in the low 50s. Light east to north winds at 5 to 10mph.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible across all locations tomorrow but highest coverage will be across southeastern counties. During the day, rainfall amount will be up to half an inch. High temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Parts of Montague, Clay,

Most of the rain will exit after midnight Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s area wide. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. With south winds returning, this is going to allow a ton of warm, moist air to end into our region. This will bump high temperatures Monday afternoon in the mid 60s. Look for partly cloudy skies with breezy southeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts higher.

Over the weekend, in the Pacific Northwest, an area of low pressure will build and strengthen. As it moves south and then east early next week, it will create a recipe to support strong to severe storms as a cold front also moves in late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Most of the details will be worked out over the weekend as we get closer to the event. Right now, the trends are suggesting highest coverage for storms in areas along/southeast of I-44.

Following the cold front/ low pressure system, temperatures are going to plummet and remain in the 40s and 30s all next week. Breezy north winds are also expected during this time so wind chill values are expected. I guess that means it’s time to break out the heavy winter jacket again.

Have a great weekend! -LW

