Pet of The Week

Flu cases skyrocket across Oklahoma

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s been a spike in flu cases in Southwest Oklahoma and the state health department said it may be because flu season started a little early this year.

In early November, we covered the RSV spike which broke out across Southwest Oklahoma.

While the Health Department said those numbers went down, flu cases have skyrocketed.

According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, the state has had over 500 flu hospitalizations and 10 deaths since last week.

Chris Munn, the regional administrator director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 8, said they normally see the flu spike in January.

He said the numbers are significantly higher than in 2021, due to more people taking a break from the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“After the years of COVID, people were still practicing all their prevention measures. There wasn’t much exposure, so we got a slightly higher likelihood of having the illness. Plus, we need to, but some people just still haven’t got their flu shots yet, which we highly encourage everyone to do,” Munn said.

Munn said the flu is mostly hospitalizing people 65 and over and if you have the flu, stay home at least 24 hours until you have no fever without medication.

Preventive measures have not changed, washing your hands and covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing.

