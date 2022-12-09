Flu cases skyrocket across the state

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s been a spike in flu cases in Southwest Oklahoma. The state health department said flu season started a little early this season.

If you remember early November we covered the RSV spike that was happening in Southwest Oklahoma.

While the Health Department said those numbers went down, flu cases have skyrocketed.

According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, The state has had over 500 flu hospitalizations and 10 deaths since last week.

Chris Munn the regional administrator director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health district 8 said they normally see the flu spike in January.

He said the numbers are significantly higher than last year, due to more people being laxed following CDC Covid-19 guidelines.

“After the years with Covid people were still practicing all their prevention measures. There wasn’t much exposure, so we got a slightly higher likelihood of having the illness. Plus we need to, some people just still haven’t got their flu shots yet, which we highly encourage everyone to do,” Munn said.

Munn said the Flu is mostly hospitalizing people 65 and over.

He said if you have the flu, stay home 24 hours after you have no fever without medication.

Preventive measures have not changed, washing your hands, and covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing.

