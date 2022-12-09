Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Flu cases skyrocket across the state

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s been a spike in flu cases in Southwest Oklahoma. The state health department said flu season started a little early this season.

If you remember early November we covered the RSV spike that was happening in Southwest Oklahoma.

While the Health Department said those numbers went down, flu cases have skyrocketed.

According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, The state has had over 500 flu hospitalizations and 10 deaths since last week.

Chris Munn the regional administrator director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health district 8 said they normally see the flu spike in January.

He said the numbers are significantly higher than last year, due to more people being laxed following CDC Covid-19 guidelines.

“After the years with Covid people were still practicing all their prevention measures. There wasn’t much exposure, so we got a slightly higher likelihood of having the illness. Plus we need to, some people just still haven’t got their flu shots yet, which we highly encourage everyone to do,” Munn said.

Munn said the Flu is mostly hospitalizing people 65 and over.

He said if you have the flu, stay home 24 hours after you have no fever without medication.

Preventive measures have not changed, washing your hands, and covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

Latest News

Advanced Eye Site has been collecting food for Lawton's middle schools since Nov. 7.
Advanced Eye Site hosts food drive
Kyle's tenure as KSWO's sports director was full of state championships and highlights, but...
Kyle Weatherly moves to Good Morning Texoma
Street lights are around to help drivers and pedestrians find their way around in the dark, but...
Lack of lighting on city streets
According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, The state has had over 500 flu...
Flu cases skyrocket in across the state