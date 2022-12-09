Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Shepard Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On today’s Furry Friend Friday, 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to meet this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old male Shepard mix looking for adoption. He also gave us additional information on the puppy’s seven(!) siblings looking for their forever homes.

On Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, Lawton Animal Welfare is participating in the Best Friend Society’s National Adoption Weekend event, making all adoption fees $20.

Also, Lawton Animal Welfare’s annual Santa Paws event is still ongoing, with around 15 to 20 cards still needing to be chosen as soon as possible so the gifts can be distributed before Christmas.

For more information about their adoption event or Santa Paws, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
Two people have been charged after a large meth bust in Lawton, OK. Police say the street value...
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
Several schools across the state, possibly including MacArthur High School, are dealing with...
UPDATE: MacArthur High School victim of statewide school threat hoaxes, FBI releases statement
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, introduced the 7News team to a...
Furry Friend Friday: Shepard Mix
Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, introduced the 7News team to a...
Furry Friend Friday: Lhasa Apso Mix
Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, introduced the 7News team to a...
Furry Friend Friday: Lhasa Apso Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix