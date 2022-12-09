Furry Friend Friday: Shepard Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On today’s Furry Friend Friday, 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to meet this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old male Shepard mix looking for adoption. He also gave us additional information on the puppy’s seven(!) siblings looking for their forever homes.

On Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, Lawton Animal Welfare is participating in the Best Friend Society’s National Adoption Weekend event, making all adoption fees $20.

Also, Lawton Animal Welfare’s annual Santa Paws event is still ongoing, with around 15 to 20 cards still needing to be chosen as soon as possible so the gifts can be distributed before Christmas.

For more information about their adoption event or Santa Paws, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.