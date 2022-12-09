Girls Wrestling continues to grow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I’m here for the Wrestle Like A Girl Invitational at Cache High School. This event is in year two. Last year they had 150 girls and this year it’s double.

Cache high school introduced their wrestling program last year and this season Duncan High started their own.

Both programs started with single digit numbers and started to grow as the season grew closer.

Cache’s athletic director says the invitational was needed to empower the next generation of athletes.

“It’s super exciting to see and empowering to young girls. Obviously, that’s one of the roles for me is to empower young women to rise up in athletics and to be a forces to be reckoned with so to speak and I think this working program is going to do that,” O’Kelley said.

Altus High’s wrestling team drove an over an hour to attend the competition. Their head coach says the invitational will help grow girls wrestling.

“The greatness of it is is just a fact that the girl’s sport is growing in a man dominant sport that’s the excitement of it all. I mean just from last year to see all the teams that are here this year it’s amazing it’s amazing for Oklahoma it’s amazing for the girls I think it’s so awesome to see,” Mike Torres said.

Head Coach of the Cache program, Jimbo Smith knew that girls weren’t being showcased like they should and chose to make a change.

“Because there was not much going on around this neck of the woods in this part of the state and I thought well we have a lot of good teams in southwest Oklahoma and Oklahoma City area we can draw from them we can draw from Texas let’s go ahead and try to have a big tournament,” Smith said.

Natalia Martinez is a freshman at Altus. With events like this, her eyes are set on a bright future for girls wrestling.

“I think it’s a very big thing that girls wrestling is starting to become big now and I think we’re gonna do really big things and I’m glad they finally let women wrestle. I think more girls are gonna come in the future and it’s gonna expand more and we’re going to have more opportunities to go to more tournaments,” Martinez said.

Head Coach Jimbo Smith says he hopes this event grows bigger even next year.

