Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Kiowa Tribe creating a tribal court, completing new government

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southwest Oklahoma (KSWO) - The Kiowa Tribe is expanding its sovereignty by setting up its own court system, completing the new government established by a new constitution established in 2017.

“As a government, and a complete sovereign government, we are going to have all components in place to take care of our civil issues, our business issues, and our criminal issues,” Kiowa Tribe chairman Lawrence Spottingbird said.

Vice chairman Jacob Tsotigh said establishing this court is the last step needed to complete their new government.

“This new system established four branches of government, the Kiowa Indian Council, the executive branch, the legislative branch, and the judicial branch. We are just now poised to implement the judicial branch fully as the last remaining leg of our four-leg stool of government.”

This addition is one the Spottingbird said is needed to seek justice for the tribe and its citizens.

“We feel like we’re more fair and objective. Historically, in Oklahoma and other states, that’s not really been the case. Oklahoma has not really been the most friendly to tribes.”

Previously, the federal government prosecuted any crime committed in the Kiowa jurisdictional areas scattered throughout southwest Oklahoma.

“We are a sovereign nation as the Kiowa tribe and we need to be able to determine our own decisions based on customs, traditions, and laws. So, once we have this up and running, we will have fully attained our role as a sovereign nation,” Tsotigh said.

Spottongbird said taking that power back completes their sovereignty.

“Now, we are a complete tribal government.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident

Latest News

Two people have been charged after a large meth bust in Lawton, OK. Police say the street value...
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
Advanced Eye Site has been collecting food for Lawton's middle schools since Nov. 7.
Advanced Eye Site hosts food drive
According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, The state has had over 500 flu...
Flu cases skyrocket across the state
Kyle's tenure as KSWO's sports director was full of state championships and highlights, but...
Kyle Weatherly moves to Good Morning Texoma