Kyle Weatherly moves to Good Morning Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After 13 years of evening sportscasts, Kyle Weatherly will be moving on -- to the morning show!

Starting Monday, Dec. 12, Kyle will be a regular face on the anchor desk of Good Morning Texoma. While the 5 and 6 a.m. newscasts are a far cry from the evening hours he worked as Sports Director, the promotion to morning anchor means he’ll have a more regular schedule. It also allows him to spend more time with his wife and two kids.

Kyle has been a fixture at 7News for over 15 years, starting at the station as a production assistant during his final semester at Cameron University. After graduating, he worked as a news photographer before taking on a role with weekend sports and ultimately becoming Sports Director. Highlights of his sports career included covering Will Shields’ induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and multiple state championships: he described the energy surrounding small towns overcoming the odds to take a title as unique and unforgettable.

“When Marlow won last year, they hadn’t had a state championship since the 60s,” he recalled. “Tipton was winning when I started as Sports Director, and now they just won again.”

Kyle is also hoping the move will help interest his children in his career, as his 8-year-old is currently more interested in the weather forecasts than his sports segment.

With Kyle moving to mornings, the KSWO newsroom will be working as a team on sports coverage. We are so excited to give Kyle this opportunity, and to see him grow in his new role.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.