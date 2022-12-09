Lack of lighting on city streets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Street lights are around to help drivers and pedestrians find their way around in the dark, but some people in Lawton have noticed some darker areas around town.

Since daylight saving time last month, it’s been getting darker sooner, making it where some are driving home in the dark and depending on their headlights and streetlights to see others.

Street lights help provide safety at night, but some Lawton residents feel there isn’t enough lighting. 7News Technical media producer, Katelyn Baldwin has noticed the darker areas around town as she works a later shift.

She said the lighting in Lawton can be inconsistent making it harder to drive at night.

“When there’s a lack of lighting in the area, automatic headlights turn themselves up so if you have astigmatism you see them in beams which can make it very very disorienting for drivers,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said not having enough street lights in Lawton makes it dangerous for everyone on the road.

“I think it’s really important for the lighting to be consistent for the safety of pedestrians, for the safety of drivers,” she said.

Tim Hushbeck, with PSO said they’re currently working on upgrading over 41 hundred street lights in Lawton and that it’s has been a large project.

“So anytime you have a project that big there’s going to be some bumps on the road,” said Hushbeck.

One delay they’ve faced is waiting on the correct parts to arrive, which could be why some of the street lights around town are out.

Hushbeck said not all street lights are handled by PSO. He said if all lights are working, and you feel road needs more lighting you can request additional lights through the city.

“If somebody wants a new street light put on their street, they would need to get a hold of the city and request to have that done and then the council will vote on that.”

They hope to have the project completed by January 4th.

