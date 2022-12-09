Expert Connections
MacArthur High hosts Archery competition

Dozens of young archers gathered at MacArthur High School on Thursday for a varsity bow competition.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of young archers gathered at MacArthur High School on Thursday for a varsity bow competition.

MacArthur hosted 65 middle and high school archers from across southwest Oklahoma as they competed against each other for the win.

Participating schools included Macarthur High, the Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences, and Flower Mound school.

According to organizers, some of Thursday’s archers have been shooting since 3rd grade and enjoyed showing off their skills at the competition.

Coming up in January, the school will host the Highland Kilt Classic, which will feature nearly 300 young archers.

