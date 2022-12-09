Norman officers arrest two in sexual assault investigation

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Norman Police Department arrested two people in connection to a sexual assault investigation on Friday.

According to a statement from Norman police, the assault allegedly took place early Wednesday morning in the area of Buchanan Avenue and White Street.

During the investigation, Jacob Howard, 26, of Del City and Arkavis Moore, 29, of Midwest City were taken into custody and charged with first-degree rape and forcible oral sodomy.

Details are limited at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

If you have information about the incident, please contact Norman Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-7867.

