American Red Cross handing out Christmas cards

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the past couple of weeks, the American Red Cross has been collecting Christmas cards for the troops.

The program started seven years ago after the foundation kept receiving calls from people who wanted to send Christmas cards to the soldiers.

Along with the cards, other people in the community made homemade goodies to be passed out.

“For me, if I look back at the founder of the American Cross, Clara Barton, who started this on the battlefield,” recalls Petra Yahn, the Case Work Lead at the American Cross Foundation. “She was out on the battlefield caring for the wounds, and she would write letters home for the soldiers who were not able to write letters. Forward that to 2022, this is kinda like what we’re doing today.”

The start of the program manifested its own community within Ft. Sill in support of the troops.

“It just shows how the military and the military families come together it doesn’t have to be always during a conflict, but for any kind of special occasions, like the holidays,” said Yahn.

The cards will be hand-delivered to the troops, starting December 16 before they head out during the Holidays.

“It is wonderful because most of them are very young, and you know, they’re away for the first time from home,” Yahn said. “Just to give them a little bit of non-uniform, non-military conversation, and give them a hug and just wish them happy holidays.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.