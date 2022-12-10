Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Blackout Rucking crew joins ‘Share your Christmas’

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joining us in the spirit of Christmas giving was the Blackout Rucking Crew.

Rucking is a special kind of walking with weighted rucksacks or backpacks and Friday the group loaded up their bags with toys and food for donations.

The exercise group walked from Elmer Thomas Park to our Share Your Christmas location on Sheridan road.

The group decided to use their weekly walk to give back to the community they love.

“We want to give back, the problems we do see within the community, we ruck around and see a lot of homeless and it breaks out hearts. So we want to give back to our community the best way we can. And it also brings more people we have not met before, and it’s great meeting new people, knowing that there’s more than just us giving back, that its everybody in the community coming together, like tonight.” said Estrada.

This is the second year the Rucking Crew has helped share their Christmas and we’d like to thank them, and everyone else who came out today to help us help the community.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
Two people have been charged after a large meth bust in Lawton, OK. Police say the street value...
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Norman Police Department arrested two people in connection to a sexual assault...
Norman officers arrest two in sexual assault investigation
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident

Latest News

Showers continue throughout the day, wrapping up in the evening for a dry Sunday, but a new...
First Alert Forecast- The Next Big System
Governor Kevin Stitt and other state leaders were in Comanche County on Friday, to dedicate a...
Edward A. Hillary Jr. Memorial Highway dedicated in Comanche County
Loading truck for SYC
KSWO volunteers for Share Your Christmas
Gov. Kevin Stitt, members of the Hilliary family, and local leaders stand next to the "Edward...
Edward A. Hillary Jr. Memorial Highway dedicated in Comanche County