Blackout Rucking crew joins ‘Share your Christmas’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joining us in the spirit of Christmas giving was the Blackout Rucking Crew.

Rucking is a special kind of walking with weighted rucksacks or backpacks and Friday the group loaded up their bags with toys and food for donations.

The exercise group walked from Elmer Thomas Park to our Share Your Christmas location on Sheridan road.

The group decided to use their weekly walk to give back to the community they love.

“We want to give back, the problems we do see within the community, we ruck around and see a lot of homeless and it breaks out hearts. So we want to give back to our community the best way we can. And it also brings more people we have not met before, and it’s great meeting new people, knowing that there’s more than just us giving back, that its everybody in the community coming together, like tonight.” said Estrada.

This is the second year the Rucking Crew has helped share their Christmas and we’d like to thank them, and everyone else who came out today to help us help the community.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.