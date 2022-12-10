Driver who crashed into Apple store is released on bail

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, has been released on bail two-and-half weeks later.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was released this week on $100,000 bail with a stipulation that he cannot drive, officials said. He’s charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Rein was arrested last month after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s front window in Hingham. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident. Rein told investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator while he was looking for an eyeglass store, officials said.

