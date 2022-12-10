Edward A. Hillary Jr. Memorial Highway dedicated in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt and other state leaders were in Comanche County on Friday, to dedicate a portion of a highway to honor a major figure in Southwest Oklahoma.

The ‘Edward A. Hilliary Jr. Memorial Highway’, a stretch of road off Highway 58 and Highway 49 outside Medicine Park, was unveiled in a short ceremony. It was renamed in honor of the founder of Hilliary Communications.

“We voted on it in the House and Seante this year. I signed it into law. Today, we’re making it happen. It’s a really cool deal,” said Stitt. “The Hilliary family has been fantastic to Oklahoma. They’re personal friends of mine. I certainly wanted to come down and celebrate with them, as they see their granddad’s name on the sign.”

“When that next generation, 20, 30 years down the road, drives by and sees that name on the sign, it may spark an interest,” said Representative Trey Caldwell, (R) District 63. “Whether that’s Roger’s Lane, named after the Rogers family, Bill Burgess Highway outside Fort Sill, Edgar Ham Road going into Fredrick, it just goes to spark interest and honor that person that’s come before us who’s been such an important member of our community.”

According to the Hilliary Communications website, Hilliary first bought the telephone system in Medicine Park with his wife in 1958. Over the decades, their family has invested millions of dollars to improve service in Southwest Oklahoma and beyond.

