First Alert Forecast- The Next Big System

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers continue throughout the day, wrapping up in the evening for a dry Sunday, but a new pattern brings storm chances Monday night.

Today, highs don’t stray too far from early morning temperatures thanks to generous cloud cover and cool rains throughout the day. Overnight, lows drop to the low 40s. Sunday warms up slightly and loses some of the clouds and any rain chances, but luckily that changes Monday. The passage of a cold front brings with it the chance for storms Monday night through Tuesday morning.

While mostly composed of rain, a marginal risk for severe weather exists. This isn’t a tremendous risk, likely mostly wind and small (pea to penny sized) hail, though a quarter size could also occur. The cool off takes it’s time. By Wednesday, the temperature effects of the front have set in, dropping highs form the 60s on Tuesday to the 50s on Wednesday, and even dipping into the upper 40s Thursday and lower 40s for Friday.

Again, the severe threat is low but not non-existent, so keep your First Alert weather apps handy and we’ll keep you informed!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

