Ft. Sill families reunite before holidays

Ft. Sill, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Fort Sill were greeted by the merry and bright faces of their families earlier today after 9 months of being away.

After 9 months abroad at Camp Casey, the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery is back just in time for the holidays.

“I feel blessed to have my husband home. It was extremely challenging, but seeing him right now I’m just overwhelmed with excitement,” Frances Perez said.

The battalion commander said their battalion helped protect their allies in South Korea.

“Just incase something does happen, that’s mainly why we’re there, to deter North Korea’s aggression,” lieutenant colonel Rich Farnell said.

But that protection comes at a cost.

“These are the families that make the sacrifices, that sends them the text messages, that calls them and gives them that support while they’re out there defending our constitution and making sure our nations interests is protected,” Farnell said.

Now that they’ve back, one soldier said the distance was difficult, but he’s ready to put the pieces of his life at home back together.

“In the beginning you’re one picture and you’re one puzzle. Once you get split apart some of that puzzle is broken up. it’s like somebody dropped the puzzle off the table or something, you’ve got to find the pieces again. Once you come back, now all the pieces to puzzle are here. We’re just ready to solidify our bond and make our bond stronger than ever,” 2nd battalion, 18th field artillery soldier George Perez said.

The battalion replacing the 18th field artillery is already in Korea, keeping up their work.

