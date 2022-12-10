Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Ft. Sill families reunite before holidays

Soldiers at Fort Sill were greeted by the merry and bright faces of their families earlier...
Soldiers at Fort Sill were greeted by the merry and bright faces of their families earlier today after 9 months of being away.(pepper)
By Pepper Purpura
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ft. Sill, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Fort Sill were greeted by the merry and bright faces of their families earlier today after 9 months of being away.

After 9 months abroad at Camp Casey, the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery is back just in time for the holidays.

“I feel blessed to have my husband home. It was extremely challenging, but seeing him right now I’m just overwhelmed with excitement,” Frances Perez said.

The battalion commander said their battalion helped protect their allies in South Korea.

“Just incase something does happen, that’s mainly why we’re there, to deter North Korea’s aggression,” lieutenant colonel Rich Farnell said.

But that protection comes at a cost.

“These are the families that make the sacrifices, that sends them the text messages, that calls them and gives them that support while they’re out there defending our constitution and making sure our nations interests is protected,” Farnell said.

Now that they’ve back, one soldier said the distance was difficult, but he’s ready to put the pieces of his life at home back together.

“In the beginning you’re one picture and you’re one puzzle. Once you get split apart some of that puzzle is broken up. it’s like somebody dropped the puzzle off the table or something, you’ve got to find the pieces again. Once you come back, now all the pieces to puzzle are here. We’re just ready to solidify our bond and make our bond stronger than ever,” 2nd battalion, 18th field artillery soldier George Perez said.

The battalion replacing the 18th field artillery is already in Korea, keeping up their work.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
Two people have been charged after a large meth bust in Lawton, OK. Police say the street value...
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Several schools across the state, possibly including MacArthur High School, are dealing with...
UPDATE: MacArthur High School victim of statewide school threat hoaxes, FBI releases statement

Latest News

Signing Christmas cards.
American Red Cross handing out Christmas cards
In a ceremony, several soldiers were given the "Expert Infantry Badge" and "Expert Soldier Badge"
Ft. Sill ceremony honors soldiers with Army expertise badges
Friday, KSWO staff went out to Walmart to volunteer with the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank.
KSWO volunteers for Share Your Christmas
For the past couple of weeks, the American Red Cross has been collecting Christmas cards for...
American Red Cross handing out Christmas cards