KSWO volunteers for Share Your Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, KSWO staff went out to Walmart to volunteer with the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank.

The trucks opened at 7 a.m. ready to accept donations all day for the 7th annual Share Your Christmas until 7 p.m. Shoppers were encouraged to pick up non-perishable food items and/or toys for children as they made their way through the store.

Lawton Food Bank Executive Director Ellen Lechel (Mac) said,” As the Director I get to get out of the office, but then I also get to meet up with the community.”

Realizing that the holidays aren’t always the best of times for some, both the Salvation Army and the Lawton Food Bank hope to be that available resource for those in the community that aren’t as fortunate.

“You can see exactly the impact that this truck is going to have,” said Mac.

Both locations are excited to have this opportunity to meet with the community and talk with those who might need their help, and let the people know that they are here and available.

“It’s just everyone working together to make the best of every situation that we have,” Mac recalls. “Making sure that our neighbors are fed, our kids are happy, and our kids have the best opportunities going forward.”

