Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
Two people have been charged after a large meth bust in Lawton, OK. Police say the street value...
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Norman Police Department arrested two people in connection to a sexual assault...
Norman officers arrest two in sexual assault investigation
A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week.
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident

Latest News

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
South Arkansas bear season opens in December, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
‘It’s legal to shoot one’: Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears as season begins
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine