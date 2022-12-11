Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha.
The 23-year-old headed westbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his SUV left the road and hit a tree. He went to OU Medical Center in fair condition.
OHP said the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.