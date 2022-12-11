Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha.

The 23-year-old headed westbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his SUV left the road and hit a tree. He went to OU Medical Center in fair condition.

OHP said the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.