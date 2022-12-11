First Alert Forecast- Severe weather update

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front tomorrow brings a delayed drop in temperatures and the possibility of some December severe weather. Today we keep cloudy skies and upper 50 highs. Winds are light form the south at 5-15 mph. The cloud cover hangs on through tomorrow, as the passage of a cold front brings storms along the boundary.

Throughout Monday afternoon and evening, scattered storms roll through the area, bringing the possibility of winds up to 60 mph, hail up to an inch, and a very low possibility for a weak spin-up tornado. Rainfall chances start at 50% in the afternoon, topping out at 80% in the overnight hours.

While the front is strong enough to kick up storms, we won’t see much temperature difference for a few days. Monday before the front, highs get up to the low 60s with 10-20 mph winds zipping from the SE. After the front, winds switch from the NW, though highs still it in the low 60s by Tuesday. It isn’t until Wednesday that the NW winds bring in enough cool northern air to drop highs to the low 50s.

After that, high temperatures continue to drop off throughout the week: upper 40s Thursday, low 40s Friday, low 40s and upper 30s, though skies become sunny.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

