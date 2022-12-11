Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Ft. Sill Families participate in Trees for Troops

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’ll be a Merry Christmas for the Fort Sill soldiers and their families who picked up free live Christmas trees Saturday morning.

This is the 15th year the installation has participated in the Trees For Troops program.

The Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx partner up each year to give thousands of military families across the country a live tree.

This is Ft. Sill’s 15th year participating in the program, they received over 200 trees to give away this year.

Program manager, Chris Smith said this has been a great family bonding activity.

“Let’s go out, let’s look at the tree, let’s pick a tree as a family and they all get cookies and cocoa and we offer coats and stuff like that, there’s something for everybody,” said Smith.

Katie Salgado and her husband have been a part of the military for 4 years, but this is their first time having a live Christmas tree.

“I’ve had a fake one all these years because the real Christmas trees have always been so expensive, so when I heard they were giving out free ones, so it was our chance.”

Salgado is grateful for the organizations that make it possible for soldiers and their families to have a better Christmas.

“So many people are back and forth moving all the time, so they don’t always get the chance to go find a Christmas tree and bring it home for their family.”

The trees were given away on a first come, first serve basis to active duty military families.

The remaining trees will be passed out Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

