KrisCross gym in Elgin hosts Tumbling with Santa competition

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - KrisCross Gym in Elgin hosted a Tumbling with Santa competition Saturday.

The meet featured four power tumbling events for tumblers to compete in. Athletes between the ages of three and 18-years-old competed in events by age group.

Gym owner Kris Wilson said the opportunity to compete means to a lot to her athletes.

“It builds character and resilience,” Wilson said. “These kids, this is their home away from home. They know that. They love to come and work hard and the accomplishments when they learn a news skill, it grows on their faces. You can see it, their attitudes and the way they present themselves.”

The gym also held a holiday toy drive at the competition for the Department of Human Services.

