Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

More than 80 SWOK vocalists perform Handel’s “Messiah”

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 80 vocalists from across southwest Oklahoma performed Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday evening.

It included members from the Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus.

Composed by George Handel, “Messiah” follows the prophecy, life, death, resurrection and return of Jesus Christ.

Thirty different church congregations and orchestras participated in the performance. They were happy to return following two years of restrictions due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
Two people have been charged after a large meth bust in Lawton, OK. Police say the street value...
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Showers continue throughout the evening, wrapping up overnight for a dry Sunday, but a new...
First Alert Forecast- The Next Big System
The Norman Police Department arrested two people in connection to a sexual assault...
Norman officers arrest two in sexual assault investigation

Latest News

Athletes between the ages of three and 18-years-old competed in events by age group.
KrisCross gym in Elgin hosts Tumbling with Santa competition
Athletes between the ages of three and 18-years-old competed in events by age group.
KrisCross gym in Elgin hosts Tumbling with Santa competition
Thirty different church congregations and orchestras participated in the performance.
More than 80 SWOK vocalists perform Handel’s “Messiah”
Joining us in the spirit of Christmas giving was the Blackout Rucking Crew
Blackout Rucking crew joins ‘Share your Christmas’