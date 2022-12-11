More than 80 SWOK vocalists perform Handel’s “Messiah”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 80 vocalists from across southwest Oklahoma performed Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday evening.

It included members from the Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus.

Composed by George Handel, “Messiah” follows the prophecy, life, death, resurrection and return of Jesus Christ.

Thirty different church congregations and orchestras participated in the performance. They were happy to return following two years of restrictions due to the pandemic.

