Duncan native inspires people around the world

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life.

Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.

The mission of his church is to empower, elevate, and inspire.

“Your best days are not behind you, your best days are not even in front of you, your best days are inside of you, so my goals is to help every person I come in contact with unlock those best days of their lives,” he said.

Montgomery said he felt stuck and unfulfilled until one day he heard a speaker say a phrase that changed his life.

“He said the greatest tragedy of life is not death, the greatest tragedy of life is life without purpose,” said Montgomery.

This helped him discover that his purpose was to help others fulfill theirs and unlock their potential.

He said he has spent all his life in martial arts and uses that same discipline in his teachings.

“You may lose, but you don’t have to lose the will and that’s what I stand on in most of everything that I do in my life. I may have some battles that I lost, some things that I lost but I never loose the will to keep trying, and that’s what I install in leaders around the world,” he said.

Montgomery has traveled internationally to places like the Philippines, Thailand, Jamaica, and East Africa to empower leadership within those communities.

He’s also published two books. In the latest one, “Go next,” he talks about how to get to the next level in your life.

He said he is proud of how far he has come, even when some people didn’t believe in him.

“I like to say it like this, I went from a GED to a global world changer, so knowing that it’s possible and knowing that it can happen, and knowing that I was able to do it by the grace of God has been an absolutely phenomenal feeling,” said Montgomery.

To see more of his work you can can follow the link attached https://gonextglobal.com/home1

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.