Pet of The Week

FBC’s Living Christmas Tree musical wraps up in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist Church in Lawton completed its final performance of the Living Christmas Tree for the year Sunday night.

This is the church’s 41st year bringing the program to life. Audience members listened to more than 100 voices perform with a full orchestra and cast.

Standing at nearly 40 feet, the Christmas tree is made up of thousands of lights synchronized with the music.

This is Adam Scott’s third year participating. Scott played the shepherd role this year.

He said the event is a chance for the community to experience something together.

“I think its just a great symbol of joy, peace and hope in a time where sometimes other families don’t experience that, but it allows the community to come together and experience something like this as one,” Scott said.

Church members performed a new original work this year called “Savior for All.” It’s a musical that tells the story of Jesus through the life of His mother, Mary.

