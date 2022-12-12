First Alert Forecast (12/12 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! At this point we should rename December to Fog-ember because we have yet another foggy start on this Monday morning. Patchy-to-dense fog will remain for most of Southwest Oklahoma until the mid-to-late morning hours, though some light fog could remain through much of the day. Overcast skies will keep temperatures from exceeding the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. There’s already some breezy winds outside this morning, picking up out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. This will keep moisture funneling in from the Gulf of Mexico, keeping rain in the forecast through much of the day as well as providing an unstable atmospheric set-up up for tonight.

Through sunset, isolated-to-scattered showers will pop-up all across Texoma, providing light-to-moderate rain. A cold front advancing from the west will be the catalyst for storm development, and is expected to reach Texoma during the nighttime hours. Storms will begin firing up in far western counties between 10:00 PM and 12:00 AM. A few of these storms will quickly evolve to become strong, with the chance of severe storms developing as well. We also can’t rule out embedded supercells with the squall line of storms. While the main storm hazard will be damaging winds gusts between 60-70 mph, all modes of severe weather are possible, that including large hail up to the size of quarters and a couple brief spin-up tornadoes. The line of storms will reach I-44 between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM, exiting off to the east by sunrise tomorrow. Since this potential severe storm threat will occur overnight, make sure to have ways to alert yourself in the event you get woken up in the middle of the night, including downloading our First Alert Weather App.

Once the storm threat and the cold front clears Texoma tomorrow morning, the clouds will quickly follow, meaning that tomorrow will be full of sunshine. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with temperatures reaching the low 60s.

Another cold front will swing through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, however compared to tonight’s front, this one will usher in a cold airmass, plummeting temperatures down to the low 50s on Wednesday. The temperatures will continue falling from there, getting down to the upper 40s on Thursday, mid 40s on Friday, and low 40s on Saturday. Morning lows will be much colder as well, getting down to around the freezing mark on Wednesday, decreasing to the mid 20s for the rest of the week. Despite the much cooler temperatures, the rest of the week will consist of mostly sunny and sunny skies nearly every single day, with partly cloudy skies looking to re-develop sometime this weekend.

