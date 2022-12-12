First Alert Forecast | 12/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The ingredients are coming together to support severe storms overnight. Storms are looking to develop around 10 tonight out west. They’re expected to be around the I-44 corridor by 2AM tomorrow morning before exiting the viewing area by daybreak tomorrow.

The top concerns are damaging winds as storms are expected to form a line but a brief spin up or two isn’t out of the question. In the strongest of storms, look for 60 to 80mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding concerns.

All locations should stay weather aware since these storms are nocturnal. Make sure alerts are on and volume is full blast on your cell phones.

Following tonights storms, the rest of the 7-day is quiet!

For Tuesday, breezy conditions are expected with wind gusts into the mid 20s. Sustained winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15mph. Look for a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon with highs in the 60s for most.

Another cold front will move in by tomorrow night reinforcing a long stretch of cold and dry weather. Highs will fall into the mid 40s by the end of the work-week.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

