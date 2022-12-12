Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast | 12/12PM

The ingredients are coming together to support severe storms overnight
The ingredients are coming together to support severe storms overnight
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The ingredients are coming together to support severe storms overnight. Storms are looking to develop around 10 tonight out west. They’re expected to be around the I-44 corridor by 2AM tomorrow morning before exiting the viewing area by daybreak tomorrow.

The top concerns are damaging winds as storms are expected to form a line but a brief spin up or two isn’t out of the question. In the strongest of storms, look for 60 to 80mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding concerns.

All locations should stay weather aware since these storms are nocturnal. Make sure alerts are on and volume is full blast on your cell phones.

Following tonights storms, the rest of the 7-day is quiet!

For Tuesday, breezy conditions are expected with wind gusts into the mid 20s. Sustained winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15mph. Look for a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon with highs in the 60s for most.

Another cold front will move in by tomorrow night reinforcing a long stretch of cold and dry weather. Highs will fall into the mid 40s by the end of the work-week.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
We will continue to check for updates and as we learn more about the search, we will bring it...
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
The 23-year-old went to OU Medical Center in fair condition.
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
Showers continue throughout the evening, wrapping up overnight for a dry Sunday, but a new...
First Alert Forecast- The Next Big System
Two people have been charged after a large meth bust in Lawton, OK. Police say the street value...
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 12/12 AM
First Alert Forecast (12/12 AM)
First Alert Forecast 12/12 AM
First Alert Forecast 12/12 AM
A cold front tomorrow brings a delayed drop in temperatures and the possibility of some...
First Alert Forecast- Severe weather update
Showers continue throughout the evening, wrapping up overnight for a dry Sunday, but a new...
First Alert Forecast- The Next Big System