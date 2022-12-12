Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Food drive goes to Lawton middle schools

Food drive donations are shown in this undated photo.
Food drive donations are shown in this undated photo.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Advanced Eye Site delivered their received donations to the Lawton Middle Schools Monday.

From November 7 to December 10, Advanced Eye Site had been collecting donations from the community made up of non-perishable food items.

Staff realize extended breaks from school can be troublesome for students that rely on breakfast and lunch served by the school.

“Sometimes, even though parents are doing the best that they can, there might not be enough, and so every little bit helps. So, when we have donations from the community like this, it really really helps them to have something even little every day so they’re not going without,” said McArthur Middle School Assistant Principal April Bowden.

It’s important for the school to make sure the kids don’t feel singled out when receiving items from the pantry.

“The recommendations come in and we put them in backpacks so it’s disclosed, it’s not like we’re letting everybody know,” said Bowden.

Not only do these food pantries give children the items they need, but it also reassures them there are people out there that care.

“When someone donates something that they don’t have to do that they know there’s someone out there that cares about them, that wants to see them be taken care of, and wants to see them be successful,” recalls Bowden. “So when we have community members and businesses come in and make sure our kids have what they need, it’s helpful in so many different aspects.”

Anyone who wants to make donations to the school’s pantries can contact John Shoemaker Education Center in Lawton.

