Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.(Clare County Animal Shelter)
By Hannah Mose and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in.

Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake for weeks after officials said she ran away from her family in August, WNEM reported.

Authorities rescued her from the island in late September and took her to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.

Workers at the shelter said they realized Zaria had severe fear and wanted to make sure she went to a home that had 6-foot fences to make sure she stayed safe.

Beth Wellman, the shelter director at the Humane Society of Midland County, said she had 6-foot fences and offered to take Zaria home to foster her there.

Wellman said Zaria was the best dog she had ever fostered and decided to officially adopt her. She also changed Zaria’s name to Zara.

Zara was the last adoption of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event at the humane society.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
We will continue to check for updates and as we learn more about the search, we will bring it...
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
The 23-year-old went to OU Medical Center in fair condition.
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
Showers continue throughout the evening, wrapping up overnight for a dry Sunday, but a new...
First Alert Forecast- The Next Big System
Two people have been charged after a large meth bust in Lawton, OK. Police say the street value...
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

Latest News

One local Ghostbusters fan has built a replica of the movie’s proton pack with the help of the...
Man 3D prints Ghostbusters gear
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
The ingredients are coming together to support severe storms overnight
First Alert Forecast | 12/12PM
Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire
FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting