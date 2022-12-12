Expert Connections
Lawton church offers 24/7 Blessing Box for families in need

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This time of year is centered around giving. One Lawton church is maintaining a Blessing Box to accommodate those in need.

The Blessing Box is a year-round food pantry service, but this one is unique.

Unlike other food donation services, the Blessing Box allows for those in need to grab food with no paperwork.

Sarah Svec helps run the pantry. She said the program offers its users access to food 24 hours a day.

“A lot of the food banks and a lot of the different food closets that are here in town require certain forms of identification to make sure that people aren’t overutilizing their resources,” Svec said, “but we decided to branch away from that since we are the only one that has just an open ability to have food 24 hours a day.”

The pantry is behind Unitarian Universalist Church of Lawton on Gore Blvd.

